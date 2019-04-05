Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Also out Friday
Iguodala (toe) has been ruled out for Golden State's next two games, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala will miss the next two contests, although coach Steve Kerr isn't all that concerned about Iguodala's injury. His next chance to play will arrive Sunday against the Clippers.
