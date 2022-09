Iguodala announced through his podcast, Pointforward, that he will be returning to the Warriors for his 19th season.

The Warriors had kept an open roster spot with an invitation for Iguodala to return. The veteran forward averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.5 minutes over 31 games for the Warriors in 2021. Iguodala will hope to bring experience and leadership in order to repeat as NBA Champions.