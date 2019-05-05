Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Another vintage performance in loss

Iguodala ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to Houston.

Iguodala played a whopping 41 minutes in Saturday's loss, contributing across the board in another vintage type performance. We have seen this played out before during previous playoff runs, with Iguodala appearing to flick a switch when it is needed the most. Both teams will get a night off before matching up again Monday in what could be a pivotal game in the series.

