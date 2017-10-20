Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Friday's game

Iguodala (back) is available to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

After a back strain held the veteran out of Tuesday's season opener, Iguodala is set to make his regular season debut Friday in New Orleans. Iguodala is set to play his usual role as the first man off the bench for the Warriors, although his minutes may be limited to start as he works his way back from injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories