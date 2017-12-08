Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Friday vs. Pistons
Iguodala (knee) has been cleared to play during Friday's game against the Pistons, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala's availability isn't too surprising considering he was listed as probable heading into the contest. Over the past two games, he's averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals. The absence of Stephen Curry (ankle) may afford Iguodala more ballhandling opportunities in general, making him a legitimate option in deeper fantasy formats and DFS.
