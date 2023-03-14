Iguodala (hip) will be available to play Monday against the Suns, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Iguodala should be available for his usual minutes in the teens off the bench, which isn't enough floor time to produce for fantasy hoops.
