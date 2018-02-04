Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Back in action Saturday

Iguodala (rest) is available to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Iguodala is good to go Saturday after being held out of Friday's game for rest purposes. In 43 games this season, the 34-year-old is averaging 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 25.7 minutes per contest.