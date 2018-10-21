Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Back in action Sunday

Iguodala (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala had been dealing with some calf soreness that ultimately kept him out of Friday's win over the Jazz, but his absence will not extend beyond that. Iguodala is expected to assume his regular role off the bench Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories