Iguodala (hip) has been cleared for Saturday against the Bucks.
With Andrew Wiggins (personal) still without a timetable and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) banged up, Iguodala will likely be called upon more often by coach Steve Kerr.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Poor production continues•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available vs. Memphis•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Tuesday•