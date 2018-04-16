Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play in Game 2

Iguodala (thigh) has been cleared to play in Game 2 against the Spurs on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Iguodala suffered a bruised thigh during Game 1 on Saturday, but as expected, he's going to play through any lingering discomfort. After starting at point guard in the playoff opener, Iguodala is the favorite to do so again, and he should see a full complement of minutes barring any sort of setback or blowout scenario. Iguodala finished Game 1 with three points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 23 minutes.