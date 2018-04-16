Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play in Game 2
Iguodala (thigh) has been cleared to play in Game 2 against the Spurs on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
Iguodala suffered a bruised thigh during Game 1 on Saturday, but as expected, he's going to play through any lingering discomfort. After starting at point guard in the playoff opener, Iguodala is the favorite to do so again, and he should see a full complement of minutes barring any sort of setback or blowout scenario. Iguodala finished Game 1 with three points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 23 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 23 minutes in start•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at point guard•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to play Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: To remain out Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....