Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play Monday vs. Kings

Updating a previous report, Iguodala (knee) will play in Monday's matchup with the Kings, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Iguodala was originally given a doubtful designation coming into Monday, but apparently made some unexpected improvement overnight and is now feeling good after going through pregame warmups. Considering it's a much inferior foe in the Kings, Iguodala could see his minutes limited a bit if the game gets out of hand, though he'll still be needed to help cover up for the absences of Kevin Durant (ankle) and Steph Curry (hand). That said, Iguodala will still remain in a bench role, with Omri Casspi and Patrick McCaw replacing the aforementioned injured players in the starting five.