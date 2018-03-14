Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play Wednesday
Iguodala (wrist) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers.
Despite some questions regarding Iguodala's status, he's ultimately been cleared to take the floor, providing some depth for the depleted Warriors. Iguodala is bound to see significant run, as David West (arm), Draymond Green (shoulder), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Stephen Curry (ankle) have all been ruled out.
