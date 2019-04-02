Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play

Iguodala (toe) will be available for Tuesday's game against Denver, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala was spotted getting some shots up in shootaround, and his toe evidently responded well to basketball activities, as he was given the green light shortly afterward. He's averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his previous five matchups off the bench.