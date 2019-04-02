Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play
Iguodala (toe) will be available for Tuesday's game against Denver, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala was spotted getting some shots up in shootaround, and his toe evidently responded well to basketball activities, as he was given the green light shortly afterward. He's averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his previous five matchups off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid line in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 21 minutes in win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will not play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...