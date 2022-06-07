Iguodala (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala made his first appearance since April 24 during Game 1, but he was sidelined again for Game 2 due to right knee inflammation. If the veteran forward is ruled out once again, expect Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica to be the top forwards off the Warriors' bench in Game 3.