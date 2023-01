Iguodala (hip) took part in a scrimmage with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, but he remains without a timetable for a return, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala continues to inch closer to his 2022-23 season debut, and this latest update is promising. He'll likely see action in at least a few more scrimmages as he returns to game shape before the team makes a decision on a potential return date.