Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Contributes 12 points in Game 1 win

Iguodala posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Iguodala continued his solid work as the starting point guard, posting his second-highest point total over six postseason games. The 34-year-old also bounced back from a pair of subpar shooting efforts by draining 66.7 percent of his attempts. However, with Stephen Curry (knee) likely to be back in action in Tuesday's Game 2, Iguodala appears headed back to his customary second-unit role at small forward.