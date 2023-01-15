Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Iguodala (hip), who is already ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, could also be sidelined Monday in Washington, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala is managing a sore right hip, after he was previously sidelined for Golden State's first 39 games of the season with what the team termed as "left hip management." It's possible that the newer injury may be linked to the old one, even though it's to his other hip. As a result, the Warriors may be inclined to play it safe with Iguodala and hold him out of both ends of the back-to-back set before potentially working him back into the rotation Thursday in Boston.