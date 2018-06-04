Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Currently pain-free, uncertain for Game 3

Iguodala (knee) has been pain-free over the last few days and still plans to return at some point during the Finals, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Iguodala reportedly went through a full workout Saturday, which included him sprinting for the first time since originally suffering the knee injury. Despite being pain-free, Iguodala still hasn't been cleared for a return in Game 3 on Wednesday, so it'll be a situation to monitor over the coming few days. "I'm optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series," head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. "He has gotten better gradually, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this point." If Iguodala were to be cleared for Wednesday, he'd likely cut into the minutes of guys like Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and Nick Young.