Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Currently pain-free, uncertain for Game 3
Iguodala (knee) has been pain-free over the last few days and still plans to return at some point during the Finals, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Iguodala reportedly went through a full workout Saturday, which included him sprinting for the first time since originally suffering the knee injury. Despite being pain-free, Iguodala still hasn't been cleared for a return in Game 3 on Wednesday, so it'll be a situation to monitor over the coming few days. "I'm optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series," head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. "He has gotten better gradually, but there's no way of knowing for sure at this point." If Iguodala were to be cleared for Wednesday, he'd likely cut into the minutes of guys like Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and Nick Young.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....