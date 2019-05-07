Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Dealing with left knee issue

Iguodala appeared to tweak his left knee late in Monday's Game 4 loss to the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala was battling with Chris Paul for a rebound off of a missed free throw late in the game, and Paul appeared to clip Iguodala's knee from behind. In real time, the contact was tough to spot, but Iguodala limped to the bench and Slater reports that the veteran, who was icing his knee postgame, believes he's dealing with a hyperextension. The Warriors are yet to comment on lguodala's status, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on with just one off day before Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 back in Oakland.