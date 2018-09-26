Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Dealing with minor rib injury
Iguodala sat out Wednesday's scrimmage with a minor rib injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Considering the "minor" label, Iguodala likely won't be sidelined long and he could rejoin practice by the end of the week. The Warriors' preseason opener is scheduled for Saturday against the Timberwolves, so it's currently unclear if the coaching staff will end up clearing Iguodala to play in that contest. Look for another update as game day approaches.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Influential in Game Four demolition•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Spotted with significant limp postgame•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...