Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Dealing with minor rib injury

Iguodala sat out Wednesday's scrimmage with a minor rib injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Considering the "minor" label, Iguodala likely won't be sidelined long and he could rejoin practice by the end of the week. The Warriors' preseason opener is scheduled for Saturday against the Timberwolves, so it's currently unclear if the coaching staff will end up clearing Iguodala to play in that contest. Look for another update as game day approaches.