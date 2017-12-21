Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Did not practice Thursday

Iguodala (illness) did not practice Thursday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With his absence Thursday after missing Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Iguodala should be considered questionable-at-best for Friday's game against Los Angeles. Expect an update on Iguodala's health after Friday morning's shootaround, but there doesn't appear to be much concern regarding the bug the veteran is fighting.