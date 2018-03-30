Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doesn't practice Friday, out Saturday

Iguodala (knee) didn't go through Friday's practice and is out for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He's also considered doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Suns.

The veteran experienced soreness in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, forcing him to exit the contest. He's apparently still feeling significant discomfort, as he's been ruled out for Saturday's tilt over 24 hours in advance. With him out of the picture and Klay Thompson (thumb) possibly returning, the team's rotation may not change drastically, with Nick Young and Patrick McCaw possibly still seeing solid run.