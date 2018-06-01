Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 2

Iguodala (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group reports. According to head coach Steve Kerr, "He's feeling a little bit better. I would probably call him as doubtful for Game 2 but we'll see how it goes."

Iguodala missed Thursday's Game 1 victory, which marked his fifth straight absence due to a left knee bruise. Unless he makes unexpected progress over the next 48 hours, it's unlikely he sees the floor for Game 2. Assuming he's sidelined for that contest, his next opportunity to take the floor would come Wednesday for Game 3 in Cleveland.