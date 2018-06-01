Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 2
Iguodala (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group reports. According to head coach Steve Kerr, "He's feeling a little bit better. I would probably call him as doubtful for Game 2 but we'll see how it goes."
Iguodala missed Thursday's Game 1 victory, which marked his fifth straight absence due to a left knee bruise. Unless he makes unexpected progress over the next 48 hours, it's unlikely he sees the floor for Game 2. Assuming he's sidelined for that contest, his next opportunity to take the floor would come Wednesday for Game 3 in Cleveland.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....