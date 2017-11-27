Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Monday
Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings with a sore left knee.
The soreness Iguodala's left knee first popped up prior to Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, but after playing 31 minutes in that game, it looks like the sixth man is dealing with some lingering soreness. Nick Young and Patrick McCaw would both be in line to see more minutes off the bench in Iguodala's likely absence.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to play vs. Pels•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with sore knee Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will get night off•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Friday's game•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...