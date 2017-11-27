Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Monday

Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings with a sore left knee.

The soreness Iguodala's left knee first popped up prior to Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, but after playing 31 minutes in that game, it looks like the sixth man is dealing with some lingering soreness. Nick Young and Patrick McCaw would both be in line to see more minutes off the bench in Iguodala's likely absence.