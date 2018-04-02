Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Tuesday

Iguodala (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Iguodala has missed the last two games with a sore right knee and while it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, the Warriors will continue to be as cautious as possible with their veteran forward. Look for official confirmation following Tuesday's morning shootaround that Iguodala is officially out, which would likely mean big minutes for Nick Young off the bench, especially considering both Patrick McCaw (back) and Omri Casspi (ankle) are out as well.