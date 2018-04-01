Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful Sunday vs. Phoenix
Iguodala (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Iguodala sat out Saturday's game against the Kings due to soreness in his knee and it doesn't appear he's over the issue quite yet. If he's held out once again look for Nick Young to pick up some extra minutes.
