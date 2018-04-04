Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful Thursday against Pacers
Iguodala (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers.
Iguodala is likely to miss a fourth straight contest Thursday as he continues to battle with left knee soreness. An official confirmation of his status will likely be given following the team's morning shootaround. If he ends up missing the contest, his next opportunity to take the floor would arrive Saturday against the Pelicans.
