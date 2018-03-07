Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful Thursday with sprained wrist

Iguodala is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained left wrist.

This is the first news of Iguodala nursing an injury, so it's a bit unclear as to when he suffered it. Regardless, it seems unlikely he'll take the floor Thursday, with more information on his availability probably arriving following the team's morning shootaround. Assuming he's ruled out, Nick Young and Omri Casspi are two strong candidates to see extra run.