Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful to play Game 7
Iguodala (knee) is listed as doubtful to play in Monday's series finale, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Postreports.
Iguodala was initially considered a game-time decision, but it appears he's not recovering fast enough to return for Game 7. He's missed each of the last three games after injuring his knee in a collision with an opposing player in Game 3. Kevin Looney (toe) is in line to see more minutes with Iguodala likely out, and although he's listed as questionable, coach Steve Kerr seemed to think Looney would be playing come Monday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....