Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful to play Game 7

Iguodala (knee) is listed as doubtful to play in Monday's series finale, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Postreports.

Iguodala was initially considered a game-time decision, but it appears he's not recovering fast enough to return for Game 7. He's missed each of the last three games after injuring his knee in a collision with an opposing player in Game 3. Kevin Looney (toe) is in line to see more minutes with Iguodala likely out, and although he's listed as questionable, coach Steve Kerr seemed to think Looney would be playing come Monday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.