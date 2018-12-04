Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Hawks

Iguodala is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala came off the bench Saturday at Detroit, but he'll return to a starting role for now with Draymond Green (toe) out for the rest of the team's road trip. Although Iguodala has averaged 28.4 minutes per contest over previous five games, he's only scored 3.8 ppg over that span.