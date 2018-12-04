Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Hawks
Iguodala is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala came off the bench Saturday at Detroit, but he'll return to a starting role for now with Draymond Green (toe) out for the rest of the team's road trip. Although Iguodala has averaged 28.4 minutes per contest over previous five games, he's only scored 3.8 ppg over that span.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimally involved on offense•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Quiet in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Rockets•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns from one-game sabbatical•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.