Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Rockets

Iguodala is in the starting lineup at point guard for Thursday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Iguodala put together a solid performance in Monday's contest against the Clippers, so the Warriors will include the veteran in the starting five over Quinn Cook. Through 13 games this season, Iguodala is putting up 4.5 points along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 20.5 minutes per contest.