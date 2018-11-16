Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Rockets
Iguodala is in the starting lineup at point guard for Thursday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Iguodala put together a solid performance in Monday's contest against the Clippers, so the Warriors will include the veteran in the starting five over Quinn Cook. Through 13 games this season, Iguodala is putting up 4.5 points along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 20.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns from one-game sabbatical•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for rest Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...