Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Drops 10 points in return

Iguodala (hip) played 16 minutes and contributed 10 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal Monday in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Iguodala returned from a three-game absence and filled his familiar role as the Warriors' first wing off the bench. He'll see his minutes spike occasionally when the Warriors are missing a starter or two due to injury, but even those scenarios, Iguodala functions mainly as a role player and offers limited fantasy upside.