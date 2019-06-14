Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Drops 22 in loss

Iguodala totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-5 FT), two assists, two rebounds and a block over 32 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Iguodala delivered his best scoring night of the 2019 playoffs in Thursday's loss, and his 22 points were his second highest total of the entire season. He drained three three-pointers and shot 60.0 percent from the floor. but his production was not enough to stave off the Raptors. Iguodala will likely return to the Warriors in 2019 for what could very well be his last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...