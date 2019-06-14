Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Drops 22 in loss
Iguodala totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-5 FT), two assists, two rebounds and a block over 32 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Iguodala delivered his best scoring night of the 2019 playoffs in Thursday's loss, and his 22 points were his second highest total of the entire season. He drained three three-pointers and shot 60.0 percent from the floor. but his production was not enough to stave off the Raptors. Iguodala will likely return to the Warriors in 2019 for what could very well be his last season.
