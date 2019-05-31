Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Exits Game 1 with leg injury
Iguodala appeared to suffer a leg injury during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports. He finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and a block over 29 minutes.
Iguodala looked to come down with the injury in the final minutes of Game 1, and he was forced to come out of the contest as a result. He'll likely be monitored closely leading up to Game 2 on Sunday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...