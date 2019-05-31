Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Exits Game 1 with leg injury

Iguodala appeared to suffer a leg injury during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports. He finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and a block over 29 minutes.

Iguodala looked to come down with the injury in the final minutes of Game 1, and he was forced to come out of the contest as a result. He'll likely be monitored closely leading up to Game 2 on Sunday.

