Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Exits Thursday with knee soreness
Iguodala left Thursday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness. He'll finish the contest with no points (0-3 FG), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.
With the Warriors down big to Milwaukee in the fourth quarter, the team is seemingly opting to play things safe with Iguodala, who is suffering from knee soreness. Though the injury seems relatively minor, the veteran should tentatively be considered questionable for Golden State's next game Saturday against the Kings.
