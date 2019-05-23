Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected back for Game 1

Iguodala (calf) is considered probable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Iguodala missed Game 4 of the Warriors' conference finals sweep due to calf tightness. While his status isn't yet guaranteed it appears he's likely to suit up once the finals begin.

