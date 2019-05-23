Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected back for Game 1
Iguodala (calf) is considered probable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
Iguodala missed Game 4 of the Warriors' conference finals sweep due to calf tightness. While his status isn't yet guaranteed it appears he's likely to suit up once the finals begin.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains questionable for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Heading for MRI•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hits five triples Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 33 minutes despite knee concern•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...