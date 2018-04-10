Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to play Game 1
Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he expects Iguodala (knee) to be available for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
The implication is that Iguodala will remain out for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Jazz, but it looks as though the team may just be exercising caution with the postseason approaching. Iguodala has missed five of the last six games with soreness in his left knee.
