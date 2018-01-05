Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to start Thursday

Iguodala is expected to get the start Thursday against the Rockets in place of the injured Kevin Durant, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Iguodala, who missed Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, will likely fill in for Kevin Durant, who is sitting out with a calf strain. Iguodala's likely placement in the starting lineup imply that is back and hip aren't an issue anymore. The starting role should mean an increased role for Iguodala, who is averaging 26.2 minutes per game this season, as reserve forward Omri Casspi has been ruled out for the game as well.