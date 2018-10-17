Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Experiences calf tightness, questionable to return
Iguodala is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left calf tightness, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Considering it's being classified simply as "tightness", Iguodala's injury seems relatively minor. Still, it could prevent him from returning to Tuesday's season opener. If he ends up sitting out the remainder of the game, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
