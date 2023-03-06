Iguodala ended Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one block across 14 minutes.

Iguodala played for just the fourth time this season, offering basically nothing during his 14 minutes on the floor. While he does provide the Warriors with a solid veteran presence, the fact he remains on the playing roster remains curious, to say the least. Other than taking minutes away from players who can actually contribute, Iguodala's purpose is certainly not relevant when it comes to fantasy.