Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Fills out stat sheet in Game 2 start

Iguodala (thigh) tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The versatile veteran drew a second consecutive start at point guard and turned in a much more productive effort than in Game 1. Iguodala battled through a thigh bruise he suffered in that contest to improve his numbers across the stat sheet Monday, serving as the ideal complement to the spectacular offensive efforts of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Given his strong across-the-board performance and the Warriors' commanding 2-0 lead, head coach Steve Kerr is likely to keep rolling with the veteran in a starting role for Thursday's Game 3.