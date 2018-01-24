Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Five points in return

Iguodala (calf) tallied five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

Iguodala returned after a two-game absence to fill his usual second-unit role. The veteran is proving his typically solid contributions across the stat sheet, although his offensive efficiency is down overall this season. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Iguodala is averaging just 5.7 points over 25.7 minutes per contest, with a career-low 42.8 percent success rate from the field -- including a career-worst 22.5 percent figure from three-point range -- a primary culprit of the downturn.