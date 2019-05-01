Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Flourishes in starting role

Iguodala amassed a6 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over Houston.

Iguodala started again Tuesday, basically seeing Andrew Bogut move out of the rotation. Predictably, his playing time and subsequent production have both increased substantially over the playoffs. His starting role could be rescinded at any time but the minutes should remain no matter. Despite now being a veteran, Iguodala still has the ability to contribute across the stat sheet and will likely figure heavily if the Warriors are to indeed, win another championship.