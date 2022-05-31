Iguodala (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala returned to practice in a limited fashion the last few days after being sidelined for the majority of the postseason due to the neck issue. The veteran forward continues to take the right steps forward, but his status for Thursday's Game 1 remains to be determined. If available, Iguodala's wing defense could be extremely valuable against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
