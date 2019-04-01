Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Game-time call Tuesday
Iguodala is questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver due to left toe soreness, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala logged just eight minutes in Sunday night's matchup with Charlotte, although this may have been related to the score of the game. Golden State secured 137-90 victory at Oracle Arena. Expect more information on Iguodala's availability following Tuesday morning's shootaround.
