Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Gets work in at shootaround
Iguodala (undisclosed) was on the court for the conclusion of Tuesday morning's shootaround, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala is still listed as a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, but it's good to see that he was able to get some work in. He could be in for more playing time if he is ultimately cleared to play, as it doesn't appear as though Klay Thompson (knee) will be ready to go.
