Iguodala (hip) took part in a scrimmage Tuesday and could be closing in on a return to action, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry (lower leg) was also involved in the scrimmage, but the Warriors have since announced that he'll miss the team's next two games before potentially returning for the start of a three-game road trip that begins Sunday in Los Angeles versus the Lakers. Golden State hasn't commented on Iguodala's status, but considering that he's been sidelined since Jan. 13 with a sore right hip, he's unlikely to play until at least the second half of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set. The Warriors will host the Clippers on Thursday before concluding their homestand Friday versus the Pelicans.