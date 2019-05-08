Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Goes through shootaround

Iguodala (knee) went through shootaround Wednesday morning and stayed after for extra shooting, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala suffered a minor left knee hyperextension near the end of Game 4, but he's listed as probable on the injury report, and all indications are that the veteran will be available. Iguodala has taken on a larger workload since moving into the starting lineup to begin Round 2, and he's averaging 34.0 minutes per game for the series. After three straight double-digit scoring performances, Iguodala managed only seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in Monday's Game 4.