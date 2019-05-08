Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Goes through shootaround

Iguodala (knee) went through shootaround Wednesday morning and stayed after for extra shooting, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala suffered a minor left knee hyperextension near the end of Game 4, but he's listed as probable on the injury report, and all indications are that the veteran will be available. Iguodala has taken on a larger workload since moving into the starting lineup to begin Round 2, and he's averaging 34.0 minutes per game for the series. After three straight double-digit scoring performances, Iguodala managed only seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in Monday's Game 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...