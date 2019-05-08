Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Goes through shootaround
Iguodala (knee) went through shootaround Wednesday morning and stayed after for extra shooting, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala suffered a minor left knee hyperextension near the end of Game 4, but he's listed as probable on the injury report, and all indications are that the veteran will be available. Iguodala has taken on a larger workload since moving into the starting lineup to begin Round 2, and he's averaging 34.0 minutes per game for the series. After three straight double-digit scoring performances, Iguodala managed only seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Dealing with left knee issue•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Another vintage performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Flourishes in starting role•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to start again in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...