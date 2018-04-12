Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go for Game 1

Iguodala (knee) returned to practice Thursday and has been cleared to play in Saturday's playoff opener against the Spurs, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala missed six of the final seven games of the regular season with a knee injury, but the plan all along was to get the veteran back for the start of the playoffs. After going through Thursday's practice without issue, Iguodala has now officially been confirmed available for Saturday's opener, so look for him to slot in to his typical role as one of the first wings off the bench. Over the final nine games of the regular season, Iguodala averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 24.8 minutes.