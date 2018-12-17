Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday

Iguodala (hip) is available to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Iguodala has been cleared to return for Monday's matchup after missing the previous three games with a hip injury. Through 25 games this season, the veteran is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 23.4 minutes.